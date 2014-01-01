All-in-one Analytics & Feedback

 

Hotjar is a new and easy way to truly understand your web and mobile site visitors. Find your hottest opportunities for growth today.

Understand what users want, care about and interact with on your site by visually representing their clicks, taps and scrolling behavior.Heatmaps

heatmaps-0.jpg

Identify usability issues by watching recordings of real visitors on your site as they click, tap, move their cursor, type and navigate across pages.Recordings

Find the biggest opportunities for improvement and testing by identifying on which page and at which step most visitors are leaving your site.Conversion Funnels

funnels-0.jpg

Improve online form completion rates by discovering when and why your visitors abandon your forms.Form Analysis

forms-0.jpg

Understand what your web and mobile visitors want and what's preventing them from achieving it by targeting time or event based questions.Feedback Polls

hotjar-features-feedback-polls-right.jpg

Collect deeper insights from your customers as soon as they convert, or visitors before they abandon, using responsive surveys that work on any device.Surveys

Collect deeper insights from your customers as soon as they convert, or visitors before they abandon, using responsive surveys that work on any device.

Recruit your users for one-on-one testing and interviews. Incentivize participation with custom messaging and choose recruits based on their profile.Recruit User Testers

hotjar-features-recruit-user-tests-right.jpg

Why choose Hotjar
From Startups to Fortune 500 – over 213,273 Companies in 184 countries improve their sites with Hotjar.

Seriously loving your product. Big thank you to you and your team.

Grant Simmons
VP of Search Marketing

Hotjar is simply delightful! Having so many research tools in one bundle makes life so much easier for me.

Michael Aagaard
SENIOR CONVERSION OPTIMIZER

I am ADDICTED to your tool, FYI. We installed it on inbound.org and it's been amazing for me to get insights already.

Sam Mallikarjunan
HEAD OF MARKETING, HUBSPOT LABS

We tried other expensive tools such as Tealeaf, but Hotjar is the best! For just $89 you get the same UX tools you would otherwise need thousands for!

Pablo Celsi
USER EXPERIENCE MANAGER

Hotjar is like SurveyMonkey, Crazy Egg and a bunch of other amazing tools at the fraction of a price.

Ved Ristic
ASKMEN

You get all the tools you need packaged into one service for a really great price.

Peter Nemvalts
UX DESIGNER

Set up Hotjar with one script in a matter of seconds.

Hotjar works out of the box on most popular platforms including:
WordPress
Google Tag Manager
Magento
HubSpot
unbounce
Instapage logo - full.png
Squarespace
Weebly
Drupal
LightCMS
Joomla
Shopify
PrestaShop
