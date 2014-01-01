Understand what users want, care about and interact with on your site by visually representing their clicks, taps and scrolling behavior.
Identify usability issues by watching recordings of real visitors on your site as they click, tap, move their cursor and navigate across pages.
Find the biggest opportunities for improvement and testing by identifying on which page and at which step most visitors are leaving your site.
Improve online form completion rates by discovering when and why your visitors abandon your forms.
Understand what your web and mobile visitors want and what's preventing them from achieving it by targeting time or event based questions.
Give your visitors an easy way to leave instant visual feedback on your website or app. See what people love and hate, identify issues, and find opportunities for growth.
Collect deeper insights from your customers as soon as they convert, or visitors before they abandon, using responsive surveys that work on any device.
Recruit your users for one-on-one testing and interviews. Incentivize participation with custom messaging and choose recruits based on their profile.