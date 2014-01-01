Looking for info on Privacy and GDPR?   We’ve got you covered
Looking for info on Privacy and GDPR?   We’ve got you covered

All-in-one Analytics & Feedback

Hotjar is a new and easy way to truly understand your web and mobile site visitors. Find your hottest opportunities for growth today.

 
Try it for FREE
No credit card required – Get started in seconds.
social-proof-logos@2x.png

Understand what users want, care about and interact with on your site by visually representing their clicks, taps and scrolling behavior.Heatmaps

Understand what users want, care about and interact with on your site by visually representing their clicks, taps and scrolling behavior.

heatmaps-0.jpg

Identify usability issues by watching recordings of real visitors on your site as they click, tap, move their cursor and navigate across pages.Recordings

Identify usability issues by watching recordings of real visitors on your site as they click, tap, move their cursor and navigate across pages.

Identify usability issues by watching recordings of real visitors on your site as they click, tap, move their cursor and navigate across pages.

Find the biggest opportunities for improvement and testing by identifying on which page and at which step most visitors are leaving your site.Conversion Funnels

Find the biggest opportunities for improvement and testing by identifying on which page and at which step most visitors are leaving your site.

funnels-0.jpg

Improve online form completion rates by discovering when and why your visitors abandon your forms.Form Analysis

Improve online form completion rates by discovering when and why your visitors abandon your forms.

forms-0.jpg

Understand what your web and mobile visitors want and what's preventing them from achieving it by targeting time or event based questions.Feedback Polls

Understand what your web and mobile visitors want and what's preventing them from achieving it by targeting time or event based questions.

hotjar-features-feedback-polls-right.jpg

Give your visitors an easy way to leave instant visual feedback on your website or app. See what people love and hate, identify issues, and find opportunities for growth.Incoming Feedback

Give your visitors an easy way to leave instant visual feedback on your website or app. See what people love and hate, identify issues, and find opportunities for growth.

hotjar-features-heatmaps.jpg

Collect deeper insights from your customers as soon as they convert, or visitors before they abandon, using responsive surveys that work on any device.Surveys

Collect deeper insights from your customers as soon as they convert, or visitors before they abandon, using responsive surveys that work on any device.

Collect deeper insights from your customers as soon as they convert, or visitors before they abandon, using responsive surveys that work on any device.

Recruit your users for one-on-one testing and interviews. Incentivize participation with custom messaging and choose recruits based on their profile.Recruit User Testers

Recruit your users for one-on-one testing and interviews. Incentivize participation with custom messaging and choose recruits based on their profile.

hotjar-features-recruit-user-tests-right.jpg

Take a Product Tour

Say goodbye to guesswork

From Startups to Fortune 500 – over 216,273 Companies in 184 countries improve their sites with Hotjar.
Why choose Hotjar
Watch our video
"Hotjar is a critical tool for us to understand our users and identify any points where they might be getting stuck.”
 
Mike Fiorillo
Growth Product Manager
"I used to have a bunch of different tools I had to pay for, with Hotjar you get everything in one bundle.”
 
Michael Aagaard
Senior conversion optimiser
"If you can’t figure out why your users are bouncing, Hotjar Polls is a really direct way to ask them.”
 
Eric Peters
Growth Marketer
"We like to make people happy at Reed.co.uk and Hotjar’s Incoming Feedback shows us how well we’re doing.”
 
Brett Orr
Lead Product Owner
“It was easy to get the team to use Hotjar because of its user friendly and intuitive nature.”
 
Eliana Cameira
Growth Marketing

Set up Hotjar with one script in a matter of seconds.

Hotjar works out of the box on most popular platforms including:
wordpress2x.png
gtm2x.png
magento2x.png
hubspot.png
unbounce.png
instapage.png
squarespace2x.png
weebly2x.png
drupal2x.png
lightcms2x.png
joomla2x.png
shopify2x.png
prestashop2x.png

Build better experiences today

Try it for free
No credit card required – Get started in seconds.