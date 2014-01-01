The Essential Guide to Growing Your Early-Stage SaaS Startup

If you’re an early-stage SaaS startup with a fresh Minimum Viable Product (MVP), congratulations!
You’ve already achieved a lot more than many, but there’s plenty of hard work and challenges ahead.
As an early-stage SaaS startup founder or team member, you’re likely to be very excited about running and growing your business... and also lost, confused, and anxious because of the amount of stuff you need to focus on to make it happen.
Sound familiar? We've been there—we grew our own SaaS company, Hotjar, to $10 million Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in less than three years without funding, and we've seen first-hand how easy it is to get distracted and overwhelmed when trying to take it all in.
In May 2017 we hosted an event for early-stage startups whose agenda became the framework for this guide. We wrote most of the content by reaching out to and documenting the experiences of people at Basecamp, Receptive, Pipedrive, Price Intelligently, SaaStock, EnhanCV, and others who have ‘been there, done that’ multiple times. We also shared some of our later drafts with over 500 people in the SaaS space, who gave us open, actionable suggestions on what we needed to cover.
The word ‘essential’ in the title has two meanings: the content we share in the following chapters is crucial for growing your startup, but the focus is on the fundamentals to help you get all your bases covered. Think of this guide as a launchpad: if you’re hungry for more, we added a resource list at the end of each chapter with several hours of video and podcasts, and hand-picked links to additional books and articles by entrepreneurs and business-builders like yourself.
Each chapter can be read independently, so you can jump to any topic that is relevant to you.