Incoming feedback by hotjar

Get the full picture
It only takes your visitors two clicks to share their feedback on your website or app. They can even highlight specific elements, so you get a better idea of what you should work on next.
It only takes your visitors two clicks to share their feedback on your website or app. They can even highlight specific elements, so you get a better idea of what you should work on next.
Measure your performance and see the impact your team’s changes have on your website or app over time. Celebrate your wins and tackle your team’s next challenge.
Set the position, color and flow in seconds, add your own message, and you’re good to go. Incoming Feedback works on all devices; and if you want to collect specific feedback on more than one page, you can create as many widgets as you need.
Combine Incoming Feedback with Hotjar Session Recordings to get an even clearer picture of what’s happening on your website or app, so you and your team can really understand your visitors.
Customize the language, color & position.
Encourage feedback by editing the messaging for your site.
Choose who gets to see Incoming Feedback and where.
Send the feedback directly to your inbox or support system.
Have a final review, set to active and you're good to go!